Flipkart’s Electronics Sale went live on 16 March and the sale will remain live till midnight tonight. The Flipkart sale is offering discounts on TVs and appliances. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%.

Here are some Smart TV offers listed on Flipkart:

32-inch

Realme’s 32-inch HD Ready smart Android TV is priced at ₹13,999.

Mi 4A Pro 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV is selling at ₹14,498

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is selling at ₹16,999

OnePlus Y series 32-inch smart TV is priced at ₹15,499





43-inch

Mi 4A 43-inch FullHD TV has been priced at ₹23,998

Realme’s 43-inch FullHD smart TV is selling at ₹22,999

LG 43-inch smart LED TV is selling at ₹29,999

OnePlus Y series 43-inch FullHD TV is priced at ₹25,999

Nokia’s 43-inch FullHD TV is selling at ₹23,999





50-inch

Mi 4X 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at ₹34,999

Panasonic 50-inch Ultra HD LED smart TV is selling at ₹32,999

Thomson 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at ₹32,999

Nokia 50-inch Ultra HD TV with Android is selling at ₹37,999

LG all-in-one 50-inch Ultra HD TV has been priced at ₹43,999





55-inch

Nokia 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV has been priced at ₹39,999

LG 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV is selling at a price of ₹48,999 on Flipkart

Thomson 55-inch UltraHD Android TV is priced at ₹37,999

Iffaclcon by TCL’s 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is selling at ₹37,999





65-inch

Motorola ZX 65-inch 4K TV is priced at ₹54,999

Vu Cinema’s Action Series 65-inch 4K TV will be selling at ₹69,999

