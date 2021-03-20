Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Flipkart Electronics sale: Offers on smart TVs ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch

Flipkart Electronics sale: Offers on smart TVs ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch

FILE PHOTO: The sale will remain live till tonight
1 min read . 12:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Flipkart sale is offering discounts of up to 70% on TVs and appliances
  • HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%

Flipkart’s Electronics Sale went live on 16 March and the sale will remain live till midnight tonight. The Flipkart sale is offering discounts on TVs and appliances. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%.

Flipkart’s Electronics Sale went live on 16 March and the sale will remain live till midnight tonight. The Flipkart sale is offering discounts on TVs and appliances. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%.

Here are some Smart TV offers listed on Flipkart:

TRENDING STORIES See All

Here are some Smart TV offers listed on Flipkart:

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

32-inch

Realme’s 32-inch HD Ready smart Android TV is priced at 13,999.

Mi 4A Pro 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV is selling at 14,498

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is selling at 16,999

OnePlus Y series 32-inch smart TV is priced at 15,499

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

43-inch

Mi 4A 43-inch FullHD TV has been priced at 23,998

Realme’s 43-inch FullHD smart TV is selling at 22,999

LG 43-inch smart LED TV is selling at 29,999

OnePlus Y series 43-inch FullHD TV is priced at 25,999

Nokia’s 43-inch FullHD TV is selling at 23,999

50-inch

Mi 4X 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at 34,999

Panasonic 50-inch Ultra HD LED smart TV is selling at 32,999

Thomson 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at 32,999

Nokia 50-inch Ultra HD TV with Android is selling at 37,999

LG all-in-one 50-inch Ultra HD TV has been priced at 43,999

55-inch

Nokia 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV has been priced at 39,999

LG 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV is selling at a price of 48,999 on Flipkart

Thomson 55-inch UltraHD Android TV is priced at 37,999

Iffaclcon by TCL’s 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is selling at 37,999

65-inch

Motorola ZX 65-inch 4K TV is priced at 54,999

Vu Cinema’s Action Series 65-inch 4K TV will be selling at 69,999

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.