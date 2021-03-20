Flipkart Electronics sale: Offers on smart TVs ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch

Flipkart Electronics sale: Offers on smart TVs ranging from 32-inch to 65-inch1 min read . 12:55 PM IST
- The Flipkart sale is offering discounts of up to 70% on TVs and appliances
- HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%
Flipkart’s Electronics Sale went live on 16 March and the sale will remain live till midnight tonight. The Flipkart sale is offering discounts on TVs and appliances. HDFC Bank credit card holders can also avail a discount of 10%.
Here are some Smart TV offers listed on Flipkart:
32-inch
Realme’s 32-inch HD Ready smart Android TV is priced at ₹13,999.
Mi 4A Pro 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android TV is selling at ₹14,498
LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV is selling at ₹16,999
OnePlus Y series 32-inch smart TV is priced at ₹15,499
43-inch
Mi 4A 43-inch FullHD TV has been priced at ₹23,998
Realme’s 43-inch FullHD smart TV is selling at ₹22,999
LG 43-inch smart LED TV is selling at ₹29,999
OnePlus Y series 43-inch FullHD TV is priced at ₹25,999
Nokia’s 43-inch FullHD TV is selling at ₹23,999
50-inch
Mi 4X 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at ₹34,999
Panasonic 50-inch Ultra HD LED smart TV is selling at ₹32,999
Thomson 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is priced at ₹32,999
Nokia 50-inch Ultra HD TV with Android is selling at ₹37,999
LG all-in-one 50-inch Ultra HD TV has been priced at ₹43,999
55-inch
Nokia 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV has been priced at ₹39,999
LG 55-inch UltraHD 4K TV is selling at a price of ₹48,999 on Flipkart
Thomson 55-inch UltraHD Android TV is priced at ₹37,999
Iffaclcon by TCL’s 55-inch Ultra HD 4K TV is selling at ₹37,999
65-inch
Motorola ZX 65-inch 4K TV is priced at ₹54,999
Vu Cinema’s Action Series 65-inch 4K TV will be selling at ₹69,999
