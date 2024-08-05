Flipkart Flagship Sale 2024: Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 and other smartphones
Flipkart's 'Flagship Sale', starting August 6 at noon IST, offers substantial discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. Partnering with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Yes Bank, it features up to 80% off electronics, no-cost EMI options, and exclusive offers for Flipkart Plus members.
In celebration of Independence Day, Flipkart, the major e-commerce platform under Walmart's umbrella, is launching its highly anticipated ‘Flagship Sale’. The sale, which is set to begin at noon IST on August 6, aims to offer consumers significant discounts across a diverse range of products, setting the stage for a competitive shopping event alongside Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale.