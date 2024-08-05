In celebration of Independence Day, Flipkart, the major e-commerce platform under Walmart's umbrella, is launching its highly anticipated ‘Flagship Sale’. The sale, which is set to begin at noon IST on August 6, aims to offer consumers significant discounts across a diverse range of products, setting the stage for a competitive shopping event alongside Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale will highlight major discounts on smartphones from renowned brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Motorola. Prominent models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Vivo T3 5G, and Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be available at reduced prices, though the exact discount amounts will be revealed on the day of the sale.

In addition to smartphones, the Flagship Sale promises to deliver impressive price reductions on a wide array of electronics. Consumers can expect discounts of up to 80 percent on products like tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and cameras. For those in the market for cameras, prices will start as low as Rs. 5,034, while tablets will be available from Rs. 7,999, making it an ideal opportunity for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with several financial institutions, including ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Yes Bank, to enhance the sale experience. Shoppers using these banks' credit cards or opting for EMI transactions can benefit from an instant discount of up to 10 percent.

Additionally, the sale will feature no-cost EMI options and exchange deals on a selection of products. Flipkart Plus members will also have access to exclusive SuperCoins offers, adding further value to their purchases.This extensive sale, strategically positioned to compete with Amazon’s ongoing Great Freedom Festival, promises to offer a shopping experience packed with savings and diverse product selections, catering to a broad range of consumer needs.