Flipkart Flagship Sale: Best deals on premium smartphones - iPhone 15 Plus, Xiaomi 14 CIVI and more
Flipkart's Flagship Sale offers significant discounts on premium smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, Google Pixel 8a, and Xiaomi 14 CIVI. Customers can enjoy additional bank discounts and exchange offers to further reduce prices.
In celebration of Independence Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched its highly anticipated ‘Flagship Sale’. Starting today, August 6, this sale aims to offer consumers significant discounts across a diverse range of products, setting the stage for a competitive shopping event alongside Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale.