In celebration of Independence Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched its highly anticipated ‘Flagship Sale’. Starting today, August 6, this sale aims to offer consumers significant discounts across a diverse range of products, setting the stage for a competitive shopping event alongside Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Flipkart Flagship Sale highlights major discounts on smartphones from renowned brands such as Nothing, Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, and more. It is the perfect opportunity if you are in the market for a premium smartphone with great deals and offers. Here is a list of premium smartphones with attractive discounts available on Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G (512 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM) This Motorola phone is available at ₹54,999. Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to ₹1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, they can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹51,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is a top-tier smartphone designed for those who demand high performance and ample storage. It boasts 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM, ensuring smooth multitasking and extensive storage for apps, media, and files. The device features a stunning 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) display, offering vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the powerful camera setup, which includes a triple rear camera system with 50MP + 50MP + 64MP lenses, and a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies. It houses 4500 mAh battery and the device is powered by the advanced 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB ROM) The iPhone 15 Plus is currently available for ₹74999. Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to ₹1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, they can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹55,000.

It is a premium smartphone that combines impressive specifications with elegant design. The device features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Super Retina XDR display, offering exceptional clarity and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced camera system, which includes a dual rear camera setup with 48MP and 12MP lenses, as well as a 12MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. Powered by the A16 Bionic Chip with a 6-core processor, the iPhone 15 Plus ensures fast performance and efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM) This smartphone is currently priced at ₹44999. However, customers can exchange their old smartphones for up to ₹43,300, further reducing its price. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G boasts a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Full HD+ display, delivering crisp and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The camera system is impressive, with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP lensesand a 12MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. Equipped with a 3900 mAh Lithium Ion battery, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, offering exceptional performance and speed for all your smartphone needs.

Google Pixel 8a (128 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM) The Google Pixel 8a is available for ₹52999. Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to ₹1,500 on BOBCARD EMI transactions. Moreover, they can exchange their old smartphones for a value of up to ₹49,500, further reducing the price.

It is equipped with a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Full HD+ display, which provides clear and vibrant visuals for an enhanced viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will be impressed by its camera capabilities, which include a dual rear camera setup with 64MP and 13MP lenses and a 13MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video chats. The Pixel 8a is powered by a 4404 mAh battery and houses the advanced Tensor G3 processor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Xiaomi 14 CIVI (512 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM) The Xiaomi 14 CIVI is currently priced at ₹48999. Customers can avail of a 10 percent discount up to ₹750 on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Moreover, they can exchange their old smartphones for up to ₹45,000, further reducing the price.