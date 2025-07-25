Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to begin in August; early access for Plus and VIP members

Flipkart has announced that its annual Freedom Sale will return in early August, offering a slew of deals across categories such as electronics, home appliances, and personal care products. However, the official start date remains unclear, with discrepancies between the company’s mobile app and website.

According to the Flipkart app, the Freedom Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on 1 August. In contrast, the website lists the start date as 2 August.

Flipkart has confirmed that its Plus and VIP customers will receive early access to the sale, 24 hours before it opens to the general public. These members will also benefit from additional discounts, including a 10 per cent reduction when using Flipkart’s Super Coins alongside regular sale offers.

Bank offers during the event will include an instant 15 per cent discount on select purchases. Flipkart also revealed that the sale will feature 78 promotional windows branded as “Freedom Deals”, “Rush Hours”, “Tick Tok”, “Exchange Offers”, and “Bumper Hours”. Details about the specific nature of these offers have yet to be disclosed.

The Freedom Sale follows closely on the heels of the recently concluded Flipkart GOAT Sale, which ended on 17 July. That event featured discounts on popular smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24.

More information on the Freedom Sale 2025 is expected in the coming days, as both Flipkart and Amazon prepare for intense competition ahead of Independence Day.

To recall, in a major boost for smartphone shoppers, Flipkart had launched exciting deals on the latest iPhone 16 series as part of its GOAT Sale 2025. The much-anticipated iPhone 16 (128GB variant) was selling at a special price of ₹69,999, down from its original retail value of ₹79,900.