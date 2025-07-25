Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to begin in August; early access for Plus and VIP members

Flipkart's Freedom Sale returns in early August with deals on electronics, home appliances, and personal care. The sale will include various promotional offers and bank discounts.

Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Jul 2025, 09:49 PM IST
Flipkart has announced that its annual Freedom Sale will return in early August, offering a slew of deals across categories such as electronics, home appliances, and personal care products.
Flipkart has announced that its annual Freedom Sale will return in early August, offering a slew of deals across categories such as electronics, home appliances, and personal care products.(REUTERS)

Flipkart has announced that its annual Freedom Sale will return in early August, offering a slew of deals across categories such as electronics, home appliances, and personal care products. However, the official start date remains unclear, with discrepancies between the company’s mobile app and website.

According to the Flipkart app, the Freedom Sale 2025 is scheduled to begin on 1 August. In contrast, the website lists the start date as 2 August.

You may be interested in

Discount

11% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

₹59900

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹111900

₹119900

Get This

Discount

8% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹82400

₹89900

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • Check8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹28189

₹32999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹31999

₹34999

Get This

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G

  • Check8GB / 12GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.77 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹26998

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

  • CheckCobalt Violet
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹57893

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49999

₹54999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Flipkart has confirmed that its Plus and VIP customers will receive early access to the sale, 24 hours before it opens to the general public. These members will also benefit from additional discounts, including a 10 per cent reduction when using Flipkart’s Super Coins alongside regular sale offers.

Bank offers during the event will include an instant 15 per cent discount on select purchases. Flipkart also revealed that the sale will feature 78 promotional windows branded as “Freedom Deals”, “Rush Hours”, “Tick Tok”, “Exchange Offers”, and “Bumper Hours”. Details about the specific nature of these offers have yet to be disclosed.

The Freedom Sale follows closely on the heels of the recently concluded Flipkart GOAT Sale, which ended on 17 July. That event featured discounts on popular smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S24.

Also Read | iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more get BIG discounts during Flipkart sale

More information on the Freedom Sale 2025 is expected in the coming days, as both Flipkart and Amazon prepare for intense competition ahead of Independence Day.

To recall, in a major boost for smartphone shoppers, Flipkart had launched exciting deals on the latest iPhone 16 series as part of its GOAT Sale 2025. The much-anticipated iPhone 16 (128GB variant) was selling at a special price of 69,999, down from its original retail value of 79,900.

It will be interesting to note that how the e-commerce giant will once again offer special discounts on premium smartphones like iPhones.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsFlipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to begin in August; early access for Plus and VIP members
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.