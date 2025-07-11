Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Major discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more

Flipkart's GOAT Sale 2025 begins at midnight on Saturday, offering discounts on electronics and gadgets until July 14. Open to all users, the sale features early access for Flipkart Plus members and partnerships with banks for discounts. 

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated11 Jul 2025, 11:03 PM IST
Flipkart’s much-anticipated GOAT Sale 2025 officially kicks off at midnight on Saturday, giving shoppers across India access to attractive discounts on a wide range of electronics and gadgets.
Flipkart's much-anticipated GOAT Sale 2025 officially kicks off at midnight on Saturday, giving shoppers across India access to attractive discounts on a wide range of electronics and gadgets.

Flipkart’s much-anticipated GOAT Sale 2025 officially kicks off at midnight on Saturday, giving shoppers across India access to attractive discounts on a wide range of electronics and gadgets. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day 2025, which is also set for the same weekend but limited to Prime members, Flipkart’s sale is open to all users, no membership required.

The sale will run until 14 July, offering deals across categories such as smartphones, wireless accessories, tablets, laptops, and other popular consumer electronics. Flipkart Plus members, however, received early access to select deals on Friday, 24 hours ahead of the general public.

Substantial discounts and bank offers

As part of the GOAT Sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank to provide up to 10 per cent instant discounts on eligible card transactions. Shoppers can also reduce their final cart value by using select UPI payment options or redeeming Flipkart SuperCoins.

Also Read | Amazon Prime Day: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, Galaxy S25 Ultra get BIG price cut

Deals on popular tech brands

Technology enthusiasts can look forward to significant price drops on gadgets from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Nothing. One of the most notable offers includes the iPhone 16, launched last year at 79,900 and currently retailing for 69,999. During the GOAT Sale, Flipkart has teased that the device will be available for under 60,000, potentially as low as 59,999.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 will also see a markdown, with the price dropping to 46,999 from its previous listing of 52,999. Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro, which launched at 29,999, will be available for 27,999 during the event.

Meanwhile, UK-based brand Nothing and its sub-brand CMF will also feature prominently in the sale. Devices such as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Ear series, CMF Buds Pro 2, and the Nothing Power 140W charger are set to receive considerable price cuts.

