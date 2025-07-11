Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025: Major discounts on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 and more

Flipkart’s much-anticipated GOAT Sale 2025 officially kicks off at midnight on Saturday, giving shoppers across India access to attractive discounts on a wide range of electronics and gadgets. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day 2025, which is also set for the same weekend but limited to Prime members, Flipkart’s sale is open to all users, no membership required.

The sale will run until 14 July, offering deals across categories such as smartphones, wireless accessories, tablets, laptops, and other popular consumer electronics. Flipkart Plus members, however, received early access to select deals on Friday, 24 hours ahead of the general public.

Substantial discounts and bank offers As part of the GOAT Sale, Flipkart has partnered with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank to provide up to 10 per cent instant discounts on eligible card transactions. Shoppers can also reduce their final cart value by using select UPI payment options or redeeming Flipkart SuperCoins.

Deals on popular tech brands Technology enthusiasts can look forward to significant price drops on gadgets from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Nothing. One of the most notable offers includes the iPhone 16, launched last year at ₹79,900 and currently retailing for ₹69,999. During the GOAT Sale, Flipkart has teased that the device will be available for under ₹60,000, potentially as low as ₹59,999.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 will also see a markdown, with the price dropping to ₹46,999 from its previous listing of ₹52,999. Motorola’s Edge 60 Pro, which launched at ₹29,999, will be available for ₹27,999 during the event.