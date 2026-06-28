Flipkart GOAT Sale: iPhone 17 gets ₹12,000 discount, Pro models cheaper by up to ₹22,000

Flipkart's upcoming GOAT Sale is just around the corner with a promise of offering discounts across smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds and other categories. However, the main highlight of these sales is usually the deals around the latest iPhone series, which has become even more important at a time when memory chip shortages have led to an increase in the prices of products.

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Thankfully, Flipkart has announced that it will be offering good discounts on the latest iPhone 17 series, i.e. the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Flipkart iPhone deals: The standard iPhone 17 is getting a good deal during the GOAT Sale and will be available at an effective price of ₹70,900 after offers. Notably, the same phone was launched at a price of ₹82,900 during its September debut, marking a flat ₹12,000 discount.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, which was introduced at a price of ₹1,34,900, it will be available at an effective price of ₹1,12,900, marking a ₹22,000 effective discount on the premium iPhone.

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is also receiving a sizeable price cut during the upcoming sale. The flagship device, which was originally launched at ₹1,49,900, will be available at an effective price of ₹1,27,900, translating to a discount of ₹22,000.

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Apart from the discounts, Flipkart has also confirmed that there will be options for No Cost EMI and additional exchange offers on the iPhone 17 series that could potentially allow buyers to further reduce the price of the phones.

iPhone model Launch price GOAT Sale price Total discount iPhone 17 ₹ 82,900 ₹ 70,900 ₹ 12,000 iPhone 17 Pro ₹ 1,34,900 ₹ 1,12,900 ₹ 22,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 1,27,900 ₹ 22,000

Flipkart Goat sale date: The GOAT Sale is scheduled to begin on July 4 with 24 hours early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. The e-commerce giant has already confirmed there will be option for up to 10% bank discount when making the payment via Bank of Borda, HSBC and ICICI bank cards.

Apple product prices on the rise: The discount on iPhones come at a time when Apple recently decided to up its prices for iPads, Macs and other products. India saw the sharpest of those price hikes with some products like the Mac Mini M4 seeing a price hike of up to 58% and the Apple TV 4K witnessing around 74% price hike.

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Thankfully, iPhones were spared from the hike but there is every indication that the prices of Apple's flagship products could be on the rise as well in the coming days.

Product Old Price New Price Price Hike Increase (%) MacBook Neo ₹ 69,900 ₹ 79,900 ₹ 10,000 14.31% MacBook Air M5 ₹ 1,20,900 ₹ 1,49,900 ₹ 29,000 23.99% MacBook Pro M5 ₹ 1,69,900 ₹ 2,39,900 ₹ 70,000 41.20% MacBook Pro M5 Max ₹ 3,99,900 ₹ 4,99,900 ₹ 1,00,000 25.01% Mac Mini M4 ₹ 59,900 ₹ 94,900 ₹ 35,000 58.43% iPad 11th Gen ₹ 39,900 ₹ 49,900 ₹ 10,000 25.06% iPad Mini ₹ 49,900 ₹ 69,900 ₹ 20,000 40.08% iPad Air ₹ 64,900 ₹ 89,900 ₹ 25,000 38.52% iPad Pro ₹ 99,900 ₹ 1,39,900 ₹ 40,000 40.04% Apple TV 4K ₹ 14,900 ₹ 25,900 ₹ 11,000 73.83% HomePod ₹ 32,900 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 12,000 36.47% HomePod Mini ₹ 10,900 ₹ 15,900 ₹ 5,000 45.87%

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in