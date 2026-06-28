Subscribe

Flipkart GOAT Sale: iPhone 17 gets ₹12,000 discount, Pro models cheaper by up to ₹22,000

Flipkart's GOAT Sale is beginning from July 4 with discounts on various products including the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 will be priced at 70,900, the iPhone 17 Pro at 1,12,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max at 1,27,900

Aman Gupta
Updated28 Jun 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Flipkart has announced iPhone deals for its GOAT sale
Flipkart has announced iPhone deals for its GOAT sale
AI Quick Read

Flipkart's upcoming GOAT Sale is just around the corner with a promise of offering discounts across smartphones, TVs, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds and other categories. However, the main highlight of these sales is usually the deals around the latest iPhone series, which has become even more important at a time when memory chip shortages have led to an increase in the prices of products.

Advertisement

Thankfully, Flipkart has announced that it will be offering good discounts on the latest iPhone 17 series, i.e. the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Flipkart iPhone deals:

The standard iPhone 17 is getting a good deal during the GOAT Sale and will be available at an effective price of 70,900 after offers. Notably, the same phone was launched at a price of 82,900 during its September debut, marking a flat 12,000 discount.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, which was introduced at a price of 1,34,900, it will be available at an effective price of 1,12,900, marking a 22,000 effective discount on the premium iPhone.

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is also receiving a sizeable price cut during the upcoming sale. The flagship device, which was originally launched at 1,49,900, will be available at an effective price of 1,27,900, translating to a discount of 22,000.

Advertisement

Apart from the discounts, Flipkart has also confirmed that there will be options for No Cost EMI and additional exchange offers on the iPhone 17 series that could potentially allow buyers to further reduce the price of the phones.

iPhone modelLaunch priceGOAT Sale priceTotal discount
iPhone 17 82,900 70,900 12,000
iPhone 17 Pro 1,34,900 1,12,900 22,000
iPhone 17 Pro Max 1,49,900 1,27,900 22,000

Flipkart Goat sale date:

The GOAT Sale is scheduled to begin on July 4 with 24 hours early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members. The e-commerce giant has already confirmed there will be option for up to 10% bank discount when making the payment via Bank of Borda, HSBC and ICICI bank cards.

Apple product prices on the rise:

The discount on iPhones come at a time when Apple recently decided to up its prices for iPads, Macs and other products. India saw the sharpest of those price hikes with some products like the Mac Mini M4 seeing a price hike of up to 58% and the Apple TV 4K witnessing around 74% price hike.

Advertisement

Thankfully, iPhones were spared from the hike but there is every indication that the prices of Apple's flagship products could be on the rise as well in the coming days.

ProductOld PriceNew PricePrice HikeIncrease (%)
MacBook Neo 69,900 79,900 10,00014.31%
MacBook Air M5 1,20,900 1,49,900 29,00023.99%
MacBook Pro M5 1,69,900 2,39,900 70,00041.20%
MacBook Pro M5 Max 3,99,900 4,99,900 1,00,00025.01%
Mac Mini M4 59,900 94,900 35,00058.43%
iPad 11th Gen 39,900 49,900 10,00025.06%
iPad Mini 49,900 69,900 20,00040.08%
iPad Air 64,900 89,900 25,00038.52%
iPad Pro 99,900 1,39,900 40,00040.04%
Apple TV 4K 14,900 25,900 11,00073.83%
HomePod 32,900 44,900 12,00036.47%
HomePod Mini 10,900 15,900 5,00045.87%

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsFlipkart GOAT Sale: iPhone 17 gets ₹12,000 discount, Pro models cheaper by up to ₹22,000
Advertisement
Read Next Story