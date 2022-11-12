Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under 30,000

realme Ultra HD (4K) LED TV

The realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED is available at a price of ₹27,499 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off up to ₹1,500 on this deal using SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank EMI transactions. Moreover, they can get five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The smart TV’s price can be further reduced by ₹16,900 if customers can manage to grab an exchange offer of the same amount. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 24W sound output. This realme TB also supports Dolby Vision 4K display and Dolby Atmos Audio System.