Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under 30,000

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Grand Home Appliances Sale which will be from Nov 11, 2022 to Nov 14, 2022. The sale is offering heavy discounts on smart televisions from brands like Mi, Realme, OnePlus and more. In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under ₹30,000.
Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Grand Home Appliances Sale which will be from Nov 11, 2022 to Nov 14, 2022. The sale is offering heavy discounts on smart televisions from brands like Mi, Realme, OnePlus and more. In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under ₹30,000.
OnePlus Y1S
The OnePlus Y1S 108 cm (43 inch) comes at a discounted price of ₹24,999 instead of ₹31,999. The TV is offered by Flipkart with a cashback offer of five percent on Flipkart Axis Card. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange offer up to ₹16,900. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 20 W sound output.
OnePlus Y1S
The OnePlus Y1S 108 cm (43 inch) comes at a discounted price of ₹24,999 instead of ₹31,999. The TV is offered by Flipkart with a cashback offer of five percent on Flipkart Axis Card. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange offer up to ₹16,900. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 20 W sound output.
Infinix X3
The Infinix X3 126 cm (50 inch) is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹39,999. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, they can avail an exchange offer up to ₹11,000. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 24W sound output.
Infinix X3
The Infinix X3 126 cm (50 inch) is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹26,999 instead of ₹39,999. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, they can avail an exchange offer up to ₹11,000. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 24W sound output.
realme Ultra HD (4K) LED TV
The realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED is available at a price of ₹27,499 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off up to ₹1,500 on this deal using SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank EMI transactions. Moreover, they can get five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The smart TV’s price can be further reduced by ₹16,900 if customers can manage to grab an exchange offer of the same amount. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 24W sound output. This realme TB also supports Dolby Vision 4K display and Dolby Atmos Audio System.
realme Ultra HD (4K) LED TV
The realme 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED is available at a price of ₹27,499 instead of ₹32,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off up to ₹1,500 on this deal using SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank EMI transactions. Moreover, they can get five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. The smart TV’s price can be further reduced by ₹16,900 if customers can manage to grab an exchange offer of the same amount. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 24W sound output. This realme TB also supports Dolby Vision 4K display and Dolby Atmos Audio System.
Mi X Series Ultra HD TV
The Mi X Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD TV is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹28,999 instead of ₹42,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off up to ₹1,500 SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank EMI transactions. The smart TV’s price can be further reduced by ₹16,900 if customers can manage to grab an exchange offer of the same amount. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 30W sound output.
Mi X Series Ultra HD TV
The Mi X Series 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD TV is available on Flipkart at a price of ₹28,999 instead of ₹42,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent off up to ₹1,500 SBI, ICICI, HDFC and Axis Bank EMI transactions. The smart TV’s price can be further reduced by ₹16,900 if customers can manage to grab an exchange offer of the same amount. The device runs on Android OS and supports Google Assistant along with Chromecast in-built. It has 60H refresh rate and 30W sound output.