Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off 2025 with its highly anticipated "Big Bachat Days" sale, offering attractive discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones. The sale, which runs from 1 to 5 January, features bank discounts, coupon savings, and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans on popular models from brands such as Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.

One of the standout deals is on Apple’s iPhone 16 series. Customers can avail of cashback or coupon discounts of up to ₹7,000 on select models, along with an additional ₹2,000 discount on UPI transactions. The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available for ₹137,900, down from its launch price of ₹144,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) is priced at ₹112,900 during the sale, with its original price being ₹119,900. Buyers opting for the iPhone 16 Plus (128GB) and iPhone 16 (128GB) can also enjoy discounts of ₹5,000 and ₹2,000 on UPI payments. To sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering no-interest EMIs of up to six months on these models for ICICI Bank cardholders.

Google’s Pixel 9 series is another highlight of the sale, featuring discounts of up to ₹10,000 on select models with HDFC Bank cards. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold (256GB), originally priced at ₹172,999, is available with the full ₹10,000 discount, as are the Pixel 9 Pro XL (256GB) and Pixel 9 Pro (256GB). The standard Pixel 9 (256GB) sees a discount of ₹4,000.

Additionally, buyers can get ₹100 off on accessories like Google chargers or Nothing cables. For added flexibility, Flipkart is providing no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months on these devices for HDFC Bank cardholders.

Samsung enthusiasts can look forward to deals on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 (256GB), with a launch price of ₹164,999, is available with a ₹12,500 bank discount. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB) sees a discount of ₹11,000, bringing its price down from ₹109,999. Buyers using American Express cards can also take advantage of no-interest EMIs of up to nine months.

Beyond these flagship models, Flipkart’s "Big Bachat Days" sale extends to other popular brands, including Motorola, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Nothing. Newly launched smartphones, such as those from the Redmi Note 14 series, are also part of the promotion, offering consumers a range of choices across budgets.