Flipkart launches metaverse shopping platform: How to shop in Flipverse2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 09:50 PM IST
- Flipverse is already live on the Flipkart app for Android smartphone users. The pilot experience will be live till October 23.
Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched a metaverse-based shopping platform. Dubbed as Flipverse, the platform will allow users to discover and shop products in an interactive way. At present, the service will be available for 15 brands including apparel brand Puma, cosmetics and personal care brand Nivea, and homegrown electronics brand Noise.