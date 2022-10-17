Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched a metaverse-based shopping platform. Dubbed as Flipverse, the platform will allow users to discover and shop products in an interactive way. At present, the service will be available for 15 brands including apparel brand Puma, cosmetics and personal care brand Nivea, and homegrown electronics brand Noise.

Flipverse is already live on the Flipkart app for Android smartphone users. The pilot experience will be live till October 23. Here’s how to enter and shop in Flipverse

Step 1- Go to https://firedrops.flipkart.com/qr-page.html on your computer

Step 2- Here, click on ‘Enter Flipverse’ and then scan the code shown on the laptop’s screen using your Android phone

Step 3- You will now be redirected to the FireDrops app. Select a username of your choice here.

Step 4- Tap on the menu button and then chose Flipverse

Step 5- Your avatar will be entered into Flipkart metaverse. Here you will be able to see products from Noise, Ajmal Perfumes, and Puma, among other brands on the display.

Step 6- Use on-screen controls to roam around the Flipverse.

Step 7- Tap on the products you like to know more about them. The platform also allows you to even check any deals or discount available on the e-tailer’s site

Announcing the Flipverse, Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs said "The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and an immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India."

In another related story, Flipkart has announced the extension of its ‘Diwali Sale’. The second edition of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale will restart from October 19th till October 23. For Flipkart Plus members, the sale will start today at midnight. In the sale, there will be a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card and EMI transactions. The e-tailer has partnered with Paytm to offer a 10% instant cashback using Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions.