In a shocking turn of events,a Flipkart customer named Aryan, who goes by the Twitter handle @thetrueindian, recently shared a harrowing experience with his online purchase. Aryan had bought a Sony TV from Flipkart on October 7, and it was delivered on October 10. The next day, a Sony installation technician arrived to set up the TV. However, what happened next left Aryan and his family in shock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The technician unboxed the TV, only to reveal that it was not a Sony TV at all. Instead, a Thomson TV was inside the Sony box, and to make matters worse, there were no accompanying accessories such as a stand or remote.

“I had purchased a Sony tv from@Flipkart on 7th oct, delivered on 10th oct and sony installation guy came on 11th oct, he unboxed the tv himself and we were shocked to see a Thomson tv Inside Sony box that too with no accessories like stand,remote etc," tweeted Aryan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting immediately, Aryan contacted Flipkart's customer care to report the issue. They requested him to upload images of the TV, and he complied with their request. However, his request was not considered immediately. Aryan noted that despite his efforts to provide the necessary evidence, Flipkart repeatedly asked him for the same images, causing frustration and unnecessary delays.

Furthermore, Aryan shared that his return request had not been processed even after two weeks of follow-ups. Flipkart initially assured a resolution by October 24, but on October 20, they surprisingly marked his complaint as "resolved." This misleading action only added to Aryan's concerns and suspicions, as Flipkart extended the resolution date to November 1.

As per a report by Money Control, the e-commerce giant has responded to Aryan’s viral post stating, “Our deepest apologies for your experience with the return request. We want to sort this out for you. Please drop us a DM with your order details so that they remain confidential here." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!