Flipkart Mobile Phones Bonanza sale: Huge discounts on Apple iPhones

Flipkart is running a Mobile Phones Bonanza sale on its platform. The sale started on August 11 and will continue till August 15. As part of the sale, the e-tailer is giving huge discounts and offers on smartphones from multiple brands like Apple, Vivo, Realme and others. Buyers can avail additional discounts with card and EMI purchases of leading banks. If you are looking to buy a smartphone, check out these ‘hot’ deals available on Flipkart

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}