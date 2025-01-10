Flipkart's ‘Monumental’ Republic Day Sale will kick off on January 13. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a range of smartphones, including flagship models, mid-rangers, and budget options. There's something for everyone. Here's a curated list of the biggest price drops you can expect during the sale. Read on for all the details.

iPhone 16 Vanilla Models The iPhone 16 has been a popular launch since its debut in September last year, thanks to Apple’s advanced AI features and the latest A18 chipset. Now, the phone is set to receive a significant price cut, with the vanilla model available for ₹63,999 and the 16 Plus for ₹73,999. These discounts are notable considering the iPhone 16’s MRP is ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus has an MRP of ₹89,900.

However, these prices are likely to include a combination of bank offers and exchange bonuses, so keep that in mind.

Discount on iPhone 16 Pro Models If you’re in the market for a Pro iPhone, you’re in luck. The iPhone 16 Pro, which launched at ₹1,19,900, will be available for an effective price of ₹1,02,900—a massive ₹17,000 discount. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at ₹1,27,900, down from its MRP of ₹1,44,900.

Discounts On Android Phones CMF Phone 1: The CMF Phone 1, a popular entry-level smartphone from Nothing, will be available during the sale for just ₹13,999.

Google Pixel 8a: The Google Pixel 8a, released last year with a launch price of ₹52,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹32,999 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: The Galaxy S24 Plus, positioned between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S24, will be available for an effective price of ₹59,999.