Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more to get huge price cuts

Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more to get huge price cuts

Shaurya Sharma

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Here's a curated list of the biggest price drops you can expect during the sale.

Google Pixel 9, iPhone 16 Pro are more are going to be discounted soon, during the Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025.

Flipkart's ‘Monumental’ Republic Day Sale will kick off on January 13. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a range of smartphones, including flagship models, mid-rangers, and budget options. There's something for everyone. Here's a curated list of the biggest price drops you can expect during the sale. Read on for all the details.

iPhone 16 Vanilla Models

The iPhone 16 has been a popular launch since its debut in September last year, thanks to Apple’s advanced AI features and the latest A18 chipset. Now, the phone is set to receive a significant price cut, with the vanilla model available for 63,999 and the 16 Plus for 73,999. These discounts are notable considering the iPhone 16’s MRP is 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus has an MRP of 89,900.

However, these prices are likely to include a combination of bank offers and exchange bonuses, so keep that in mind.

Discount on iPhone 16 Pro Models

If you’re in the market for a Pro iPhone, you’re in luck. The iPhone 16 Pro, which launched at 1,19,900, will be available for an effective price of 1,02,900—a massive 17,000 discount. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at 1,27,900, down from its MRP of 1,44,900.

Discounts On Android Phones

CMF Phone 1: The CMF Phone 1, a popular entry-level smartphone from Nothing, will be available during the sale for just 13,999.

Google Pixel 8a: The Google Pixel 8a, released last year with a launch price of 52,999, will be available at an effective price of 32,999 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: The Galaxy S24 Plus, positioned between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S24, will be available for an effective price of 59,999.

Google Pixel 9: According to Flipkart banners, the Google Pixel 9, with an MRP of 79,999, will be offered at an effective price of 64,999.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.