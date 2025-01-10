Flipkart Monumental Sale: iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 and more to get huge price cuts

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Here's a curated list of the biggest price drops you can expect during the sale.

Flipkart's ‘Monumental’ Republic Day Sale will kick off on January 13. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts on a range of smartphones, including flagship models, mid-rangers, and budget options. There's something for everyone. Here's a curated list of the biggest price drops you can expect during the sale. Read on for all the details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 Vanilla Models The iPhone 16 has been a popular launch since its debut in September last year, thanks to Apple’s advanced AI features and the latest A18 chipset. Now, the phone is set to receive a significant price cut, with the vanilla model available for ₹63,999 and the 16 Plus for ₹73,999. These discounts are notable considering the iPhone 16’s MRP is ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus has an MRP of ₹89,900.

However, these prices are likely to include a combination of bank offers and exchange bonuses, so keep that in mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discount on iPhone 16 Pro Models If you’re in the market for a Pro iPhone, you’re in luck. The iPhone 16 Pro, which launched at ₹1,19,900, will be available for an effective price of ₹1,02,900—a massive ₹17,000 discount. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be priced at ₹1,27,900, down from its MRP of ₹1,44,900.

Discounts On Android Phones CMF Phone 1: The CMF Phone 1, a popular entry-level smartphone from Nothing, will be available during the sale for just ₹13,999.

Google Pixel 8a: The Google Pixel 8a, released last year with a launch price of ₹52,999, will be available at an effective price of ₹32,999 during the sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: The Galaxy S24 Plus, positioned between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the standard Galaxy S24, will be available for an effective price of ₹59,999.

Google Pixel 9: According to Flipkart banners, the Google Pixel 9, with an MRP of ₹79,999, will be offered at an effective price of ₹64,999.