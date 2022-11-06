Flipkart Moto Days sale: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets price cut, offer details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently selling at the lowest price on the e-commerce platform. The handset from Motorola gets a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the e-tailer website. Flipkart is running a Motorola specific sale on its website, which has been named as Moto Days. The Moto Days sale is live and it will continue until November 7, 2022. During the sale, several Motorola smartphones are available at discounted prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}