Flipkart Moto Days sale: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets price cut, offer details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently selling at the lowest price on the e-commerce platform. The handset from Motorola gets a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the e-tailer website. Flipkart is running a Motorola specific sale on its website, which has been named as Moto Days. The Moto Days sale is live and it will continue until November 7, 2022. During the sale, several Motorola smartphones are available at discounted prices.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a price cut on Flipkart. The smartphone is currently selling at the lowest price on the e-commerce platform. The handset from Motorola gets a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the e-tailer website. Flipkart is running a Motorola specific sale on its website, which has been named as Moto Days. The Moto Days sale is live and it will continue until November 7, 2022. During the sale, several Motorola smartphones are available at discounted prices.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant is currently selling for ₹54,999 instead of its original price of ₹59,999. Notably, customers get a ₹5,000 discount on this flagship handset from Motorola.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (8GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant is currently selling for ₹54,999 instead of its original price of ₹59,999. Notably, customers get a ₹5,000 discount on this flagship handset from Motorola.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM device which runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting, specially designed edges on this device that lights up in different ways to let users know about notifications and calls. The smartphone offers support for HDR10+, DCI P3 colour space and a peak brightness of 1250 nits.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM device which runs on Android 12 based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED curved display with 144 refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting, specially designed edges on this device that lights up in different ways to let users know about notifications and calls. The smartphone offers support for HDR10+, DCI P3 colour space and a peak brightness of 1250 nits.
The display of this handset gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, it comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200 MP Samsung sensor that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens.
The display of this handset gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For optics, it comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200 MP Samsung sensor that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens.
This phone has optical image stabilisation and combines 16 pixels into one UltraPixel for capturing more light to deliver well-lit photos. Secondly, it has a 50 MP Samsung sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens, The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field of view and Macro vision to capture macro shots.
This phone has optical image stabilisation and combines 16 pixels into one UltraPixel for capturing more light to deliver well-lit photos. Secondly, it has a 50 MP Samsung sensor coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens, The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field of view and Macro vision to capture macro shots.
There is a third 12 MP Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens to capture portrait shots. Moreover, it gets a 6- MP sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens, also uses Quad Pixel technology.
There is a third 12 MP Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens to capture portrait shots. Moreover, it gets a 6- MP sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens, also uses Quad Pixel technology.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing. The handset supports Dolby Atmos and includes IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging and 10W wireless power sharing. The handset supports Dolby Atmos and includes IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.