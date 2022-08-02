Flipkart offers discount on iPhone 13 ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Know details

The base model iPhone 13 with 128GB storage space is currently available at ₹73,909 on Flipkart. Interestingly, consumers can avail of an additional discount on the handset for up to ₹19,000 by exchanging their existing smartphones. After the additional discount availed by exchanging the existing smartphone, the amount for iPhone 13 with 128GB storage can come down to ₹54,909.