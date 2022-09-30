Home / Technology / News / Flipkart, Paytm partnership: Customers can now shop from the payment app
Flipkart, Paytm partnership: Customers can now shop from the payment app
02:02 PM IST
The Flipkart icon on Paytm’s app would direct the users to the Flipkart Lite page. Users can also get access to amazing deals and discounts that can be accessed from Paytm app's homepage and also benefit from the advantage of faster, secure and hassle-free checkouts with Paytm, the company said.
Paytm, a payments company, has partnered with the Walmart owned Flipkart as the sales are back ahead of this festive season. According to Paytm, the company would provide exclusive access where users can click on the Flipkart icon in the shopping category on the app, during the Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022.
Earlier this month, Paytm had announced partnership with Flipkart for the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale as its payments partner. The payment app stated that it would ensure deeper penetration of digital payments in smaller towns and cities.
Paytm said, “The partnership would give a boost to the digital revolution in the country of which Paytm has been at the forefront of driving financial inclusion in India. Paytm Super app is a one-stop shop for all needs, be it bill payments or financial services like insurance, education fee payment, medicine delivery, lab tests, and shopping, among others."
Paytm is a digital payments platform and it offers a range of payment options -- Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid (buy now, pay later), net-banking, and credit and debit cards. It said its robust multi-payments architecture has revolutionised both online and offline payments.