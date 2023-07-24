Flipkart is gearing up to launch a new service called "Flipkart Plus Premium" for its users. This program is expected to offer more better benefits compared to the existing Flipkart Plus program, where users earn SuperCoins through regular shopping.

Despite the name "Premium," Flipkart Plus Premium will not require a paid subscription and will be completely free of charge for users, as confirmed by the teaser published on the platform.

Flipkart Plus Premium is likely to serve as an extension of the existing customer benefits program, Flipkart Plus, and is scheduled to launch soon in India. While specific details about the perks of Plus Premium have not been revealed yet, the company has assured users that all the details will be disclosed within the next two weeks.

The existing Flipkart Plus membership is not entirely free for users. It rewards customers with SuperCoins, a virtual currency within the Flipkart ecosystem, along with various other benefits that can be redeemed while making purchases on the platform.

To become a Flipkart Plus member, customers can join the loyalty program using SuperCoins earned from every purchase made on the website. The existing Flipkart Plus offers several advantages, including free shipping, accelerated SuperCoins earnings, early access to deals, and priority customer support. Users can become Flipkart Plus members by using 200 SuperCoins, and once enrolled, they earn four SuperCoins for every ₹100 spent on the platform.

With the imminent launch of Flipkart Plus Premium, the company is expected to enhance the benefits and overall shopping experience for its users, all without any additional costs. The platform is also anticipated to host an Independence Day sale in the coming weeks, during which there is a possibility that the new Plus Premium membership will be unveiled.

Though there is no official announcement yet about the Independence Day sale, Flipkart traditionally runs it every year, offering significant discounts to Indian consumers. Therefore, it is likely that Flipkart will host another major sale event before Diwali as well.