Chipset maker Qualcomm and Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart are joining hands to launch a range of wireless audio devices for the Indian market under HRX brand.

HRX is expected compete with other recent entries in the audio industry which includes Chinese companies Xiaomi and realme. The premium category of smart audio solutions is dominated by Apple and Samsung.

The company has three new devices planned which includes two wireless neckbands and one truly wireless earbuds. The devices will be launched in a price range between ₹1,499 and ₹2,999.

For noise cancellation, the audio devices will feature Qualcomm’s cVc technology. According to the company, this tech not only provides voice clarity but also echo suppression on call.

Qualcomm will be providing the QCC30xx Bluetooth Audio SoCs for the new earbuds. This chipset, according to the company, also offers OEM customisation, extended battery life and better connectivity.

"Indian users are huge consumers of content, in both voice and music. Coupled with increasingly mobile and active lifestyles, the need for more affordable and reliable wireless audio offerings is rapidly growing, Qualcomm India Senior Director, Business Development Uday Dodla said.

"The partnership with HRX marks our first foray into the audio devices segment, as part of our licensee deals and puts forward our commitment to collaborate with the best of brands and technology to bring the next 200 million consumers into the fold of e-commerce," Flipkart Vice President - Private Labels Dev Iyer said.

