Walmart-owned Flipkart has officially unveiled the dates for its much-anticipated Republic Day 2025 sale, branded as the Flipkart Monumental Sale. The event will commence on13 January exclusively for Flipkart Plus members, with general access beginning on14 January. The e-commerce platform is already teasing an array of deals and discounts across categories, setting the stage for a shopping extravaganza.

Deals and Discounts to Watch Out For One of the highlights of the sale is a five per cent cashback on transactions made using Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Shoppers can expect significant discounts on best-selling smartphones, laptops, televisions, tablets, smart accessories, home appliances, clothing, and more.

Top Mobile Offers Flipkart has confirmed several standout mobile deals. During the sale, the iPhone 16 will be available at a reduced price of ₹63,999, down from its current retail price of ₹74,900. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will be on offer starting at ₹59,999, as reported byGizbot.

Flagship models from brands such as Google, OPPO, Realme, and Motorola will see competitive price cuts. Moreover, the publication added that for tech enthusiasts, the Apple iPad (10th Generation) will be a highlight, retailing at just ₹27,999 during the event.

Exclusive Sale Features The sale will feature several unique promotions:

Revolutionary Deals: Daily offers priced at ₹ 76, available at 6 PM.

Rush Hours: Special deals running from 12 AM to 12 PM, giving early risers a chance to snag limited-time bargains. Competition from Amazon Flipkart's Republic Day event will face stiff competition from Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2025, which also begins on 13 January. However, Amazon Prime members will enjoy early access starting 12 January, adding a competitive edge to their offering.