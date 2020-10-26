Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale goes live this week. Know dates, discounts, offers

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale is starting from 29 October and will be live till 4 November. Just like Flipkart's earlier sale events, the Big Diwali Sale will also start a bit early for Flipkart Plus members (October 29 midnight). The ecommerce platform recently concluded its Big Billion Days sale that lasted from October 17 to October 21.

Flipkart's Bada Dhamaka

Flipkart's Dussehra Specials sale is currently underway till October 28. The e-commerce platform is all set for for another “Bada Dhamaka" (big explosion) sale. Flipkart will announce new deals at 12AM, 8AM, and 4PM on mobiles, TVs, and other products during the event as a part of its "Dhamaka deals." The "Rush Hour" will take place at 2AM during the Flipkart Diwali sale, will list the lowest prices on several products.

Bank offers

Flipkart also brings several bank offers and no-cost EMI options. During the Diwali sale, customers can avail 10% instant discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, and EMI transactions. Customers can also get no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, with leading banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI. Additionally, standard EMI offer with debit cards provided by these banks is available for limited products.

Smartphones and accessories

The platform will bring discounts on Samsung smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy A50s, and more. The Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, and Poco C3 will also see some discounts and offers. It will further provide up to 80%off on accessories like smartwatches, headphones, and even cameras. Tablets and laptops from Lenovo, Apple, and Samsung are also getting a discount of up to 50 percent at the Big Diwali Sale.

