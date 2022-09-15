Flipkart sale: iPhone 13 to be available at huge discounts of up to 20,000

Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. If Flipkart offers the smartphone under ₹50,000, it means that the e-tailer will give flat ₹20,000 off on the device.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is coming on September 23. Among other products, discounts on iPhones is a major attraction of the annual festival sale. Similar to the past years, this year's edition of the sale will see offers and deals on Apple iPhones. As teased by Flipkart, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is coming on September 23. Among other products, discounts on iPhones is a major attraction of the annual festival sale. Similar to the past years, this year's edition of the sale will see offers and deals on Apple iPhones. As teased by Flipkart, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale.
Now, Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. If Flipkart offers the smartphone under ₹50,000, it means that the e-tailer will give flat ₹20,000 off on the device. This most likely is the highest-ever discount one can get on the iPhone 13.
Now, Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900. If Flipkart offers the smartphone under ₹50,000, it means that the e-tailer will give flat ₹20,000 off on the device. This most likely is the highest-ever discount one can get on the iPhone 13.
Apple iPhone 13 is the predecessor to the iPhone 14 that debuted earlier this month. Both the smartphones feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and come powered by the same A15 Bionic processor. The all-new iPhone 14 comes with emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection features.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apple iPhone 13 is the predecessor to the iPhone 14 that debuted earlier this month. Both the smartphones feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and come powered by the same A15 Bionic processor. The all-new iPhone 14 comes with emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection features.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Coming back to Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-tailer has also teased deals on other Apple iPhones as well. The iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with a neural engine processor. The phone offers dual 12MP camera at the back and has a 12MP TrueDepth sensor at the front. Blue, Green, White, Red and Black are the five colour variants of iPhone 12 mini.
Coming back to Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-tailer has also teased deals on other Apple iPhones as well. The iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset with a neural engine processor. The phone offers dual 12MP camera at the back and has a 12MP TrueDepth sensor at the front. Blue, Green, White, Red and Black are the five colour variants of iPhone 12 mini.
Similarly, the iPhone 11 will retail below ₹30,000. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will sell under ₹1 Lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is teased to be available under ₹90,000 in the upcoming sale.
Similarly, the iPhone 11 will retail below ₹30,000. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will sell under ₹1 Lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is teased to be available under ₹90,000 in the upcoming sale.
Flipkart has revealed top deals on Android phones as well. Google Pixel 6a will be up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹27,699 in the Flipkart sale. Nothing Phone (1) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor will be available at ₹28,999.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Flipkart has revealed top deals on Android phones as well. Google Pixel 6a will be up for purchase at a discounted price of ₹27,699 in the Flipkart sale. Nothing Phone (1) with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ 5G processor will be available at ₹28,999.