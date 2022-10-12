Flipkart sale: Wireless neckbands from Boat, OnePlus and others under ₹2,0002 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 05:31 PM IST
- Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers 10% discount to SBI Bank and Kotak Bank customers.
Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers discounts on a range of products that include smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and more. The six-day long will end on October 16. If you are planning to buy a wireless earphone from the sale, then read on. We bring you a list of neckband-style wireless earphones that you can buy under ₹2,000 on Flipkart right now.