Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers discounts on a range of products that include smartphones, laptops, smartwatches and more. The six-day long will end on October 16. If you are planning to buy a wireless earphone from the sale, then read on. We bring you a list of neckband-style wireless earphones that you can buy under ₹2,000 on Flipkart right now.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 comes with fast charging support. It is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours. Red, Blue and Black are the colour options of the device. The earphone has a in-line microphone to answer incoming calls. It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.0 to offer wireless connectivity. It is available at ₹1,699.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+

After a discount of 72% on its original price, Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ is available at ₹1,099. The wireless earphone comes with Bluetooth version 5.0 and has a range of 10 meters. The device is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 40 hours and feature USB Type-C charging. The earphone comes with IPX7 rating, and is sweat and water resistant.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is selling at a discounted price of ₹1,499. The earphone has got a discount of 40% on the original price of ₹1,499. It is equipped with 11.2mm Bass Boost Driver and is said to offer a total playback time of 17hrs. The device comes with environmental noise cancellation and offers IPX4 rating. It comes with a water resistant body.

Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth Headset

After a discount of 50%, Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth headset can be purchased at ₹1,499 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The wireless earphone comes with Super Fast charge and is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charge. It is said to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours and feature dual-device switch enabling users to switch between the connected devices with just a click.