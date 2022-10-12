Flipkart sale: Wireless neckbands from Boat, OnePlus and others under 2,000

After a discount of 50%, Oppo Enco M32 Bluetooth headset can be purchased at ₹1,499 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The wireless earphone comes with Super Fast charge and is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charge. It is said to offer a total playback time of up to 28 hours and feature dual-device switch enabling users to switch between the connected devices with just a click.

