Flipkart 'Sasa Lele' sale dates announced: iPhone 17, Galaxy S25 deals and bank offers revealed

Flipkart has announced the dates and bank offers for its upcoming summer sale. The e-commerce giant, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the sale will be starting on 9th May 2026, while access for Plus and Black members will begin a day earlier on 8th May.
In a separate microsite dedicated to the sale, Flipkart notes that it will offer bank discounts on SBI Credit Cards, with a 10% discount that will also be applicable on EMI transactions. However, the company has not confirmed the maximum discount limit for this offer.
Flipkart also notes that its Black customers can expect a 15% bank discount along with many exclusive Black deals.
While the exact discounted prices of the products are still under wraps, the microsite teases major discounts across premium smartphone and large appliance categories. Flipkart has confirmed that there will be offers on the latest iPhone 17, along with Asus’s ExpertBook P1, 55-inch 4K TVs, Samsung’s Galaxy S25, and 1.5-ton ACs.
The company also noted that there will be offers on noise-cancelling TWS, along with offers on a host of other categories like fashion, summer essentials (up to 85% off), cookware (up to 70% off), food items (up to 65% off), and footwear brands like Puma and Adidas (minimum 65% off).
Flipkart has also begun teasing multiple time-based deals and refresh cycles during the sale. These include “Double Dhamaka” daily deal refreshes, “Brand Hours” running from 7 PM to 11 PM, and “Double Discounts” during select time slots such as 12–1 AM, 12–1 PM, 6–7 PM, and 9–10 PM.
The e-commerce platform will also run “Rush Hour” deals refreshed every 12 hours, “Double Flash Hour” sales between 10–11 AM and 3–4 PM, and “Tick Tock Deals” with new offers dropping every hour, suggesting an aggressive push on limited-time discounts throughout the event.
Flipkart is also offering a 5% instant discount on gift cards when paying via UPI, with a minimum order value of ₹3,000.
The company has also partnered with specific brands for the event. For instance, the MotoBook 60 series will be available starting at ₹48,440, with the MotoBook 60 Pro starting at ₹55,090. Cult is also an associate sponsor and is offering its Volt gun massager for ₹1,999 and a foot massager for ₹4,999.
|Category / Product
|Expected Offer / Deal Price
|Smartphones & Laptops
|Apple iPhone 17
|Major discount teased
|Samsung Galaxy S25
|Major discount teased
|MotoBook 60
|From ₹48,440
|MotoBook 60 Pro
|From ₹55,090
|Asus ExpertBook P1
|Special deal teased
|Appliances & TVs
|1.5 Ton ACs
|From ₹25,490
|55-inch 4K Smart TVs
|Special deal teased
|Audio & Health Tech
|Noise Cancelling TWS
|Special deal teased
|Cult Volt Gun Massager
|₹1,999
|Cult Foot Massager
|₹4,999
|Fashion, Home & Lifestyle
|Levi's Apparel
|Under ₹899
|Puma & Adidas Footwear
|Minimum 65% off
|Summer Essentials (Sunscreens, etc.)
|Up to 85% off
|Cookware Range
|Up to 70% off
|Groceries & Food Items
|Up to 65% off
|Mattresses
|From ₹2,799
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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