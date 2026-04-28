Flipkart 'Sasa Lele' sale dates announced: iPhone 17, Galaxy S25 deals and bank offers revealed

Flipkart's summer sale starts on May 9, 2026, with early access for Plus and Black members on May 8. The e-commerce platform has also announced offers for the sale including a 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards and 15% for Black customers.

Aman Gupta
Updated28 Apr 2026, 04:38 PM IST
Flipkart sale date has been announced
Flipkart sale date has been announced

Flipkart has announced the dates and bank offers for its upcoming summer sale. The e-commerce giant, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that the sale will be starting on 9th May 2026, while access for Plus and Black members will begin a day earlier on 8th May.

Flipkart sale bank offers:

In a separate microsite dedicated to the sale, Flipkart notes that it will offer bank discounts on SBI Credit Cards, with a 10% discount that will also be applicable on EMI transactions. However, the company has not confirmed the maximum discount limit for this offer.

Also Read | Flipkart loses ‘MarQ’ trademark case in Delhi high court

Flipkart also notes that its Black customers can expect a 15% bank discount along with many exclusive Black deals.

Flipkart sale offers

While the exact discounted prices of the products are still under wraps, the microsite teases major discounts across premium smartphone and large appliance categories. Flipkart has confirmed that there will be offers on the latest iPhone 17, along with Asus’s ExpertBook P1, 55-inch 4K TVs, Samsung’s Galaxy S25, and 1.5-ton ACs.

The company also noted that there will be offers on noise-cancelling TWS, along with offers on a host of other categories like fashion, summer essentials (up to 85% off), cookware (up to 70% off), food items (up to 65% off), and footwear brands like Puma and Adidas (minimum 65% off).

Also Read | Amazon tells its engineers to avoid the 'bleeding edge' in a new AI guidelines

Flipkart has also begun teasing multiple time-based deals and refresh cycles during the sale. These include “Double Dhamaka” daily deal refreshes, “Brand Hours” running from 7 PM to 11 PM, and “Double Discounts” during select time slots such as 12–1 AM, 12–1 PM, 6–7 PM, and 9–10 PM.

The e-commerce platform will also run “Rush Hour” deals refreshed every 12 hours, “Double Flash Hour” sales between 10–11 AM and 3–4 PM, and “Tick Tock Deals” with new offers dropping every hour, suggesting an aggressive push on limited-time discounts throughout the event.

Flipkart is also offering a 5% instant discount on gift cards when paying via UPI, with a minimum order value of 3,000.

The company has also partnered with specific brands for the event. For instance, the MotoBook 60 series will be available starting at 48,440, with the MotoBook 60 Pro starting at 55,090. Cult is also an associate sponsor and is offering its Volt gun massager for 1,999 and a foot massager for 4,999.

Category / ProductExpected Offer / Deal Price
Smartphones & Laptops
Apple iPhone 17Major discount teased
Samsung Galaxy S25Major discount teased
MotoBook 60From 48,440
MotoBook 60 ProFrom 55,090
Asus ExpertBook P1Special deal teased
Appliances & TVs
1.5 Ton ACsFrom 25,490
55-inch 4K Smart TVsSpecial deal teased
Audio & Health Tech
Noise Cancelling TWSSpecial deal teased
Cult Volt Gun Massager 1,999
Cult Foot Massager 4,999
Fashion, Home & Lifestyle
Levi's ApparelUnder 899
Puma & Adidas FootwearMinimum 65% off
Summer Essentials (Sunscreens, etc.)Up to 85% off
Cookware RangeUp to 70% off
Groceries & Food ItemsUp to 65% off
MattressesFrom 2,799

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyNewsFlipkart 'Sasa Lele' sale dates announced: iPhone 17, Galaxy S25 deals and bank offers revealed
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.