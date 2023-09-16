Flipkart set to roll out ‘price lock’ feature ahead of festive season. Know all about it.1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Flipkart, the Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is reportedly planning to introduce a 'price lock' feature for festivals. This feature will allow customers to reserve products with a small deposit to secure them at a set price, addressing issues of quick sell-outs and price fluctuations during festive sales.