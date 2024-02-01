Flipkart to roll out same-day delivery in several Indian cities soon. Check if your city is on the list
E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to launch same-day delivery in 20 cities across the country, with the company planning to roll out the service to all Indian cities in the coming months. Notably, Flipkart hasn't committed to an exact launch date for the same-day delivery feature, opting instead for a general timeline of February.