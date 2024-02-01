E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to launch same-day delivery in 20 cities across the country, with the company planning to roll out the service to all Indian cities in the coming months. Notably, Flipkart hasn't committed to an exact launch date for the same-day delivery feature, opting instead for a general timeline of February.

The 20 Indian cities that will receive same day delivery include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada.

Categories available for same day delivery include mobiles, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, books, home appliances and electronics.

However, there's a catch - users who want to take advantage of the same day delivery feature need to place their order by 1pm and the items will be delivered to their address before midnight (12am). Users who order after 1pm can expect their orders to be delivered the next day.

Speaking about the new same-day delivery feature, Flipkart's Senior Vice President Hemant Badri (as quoted by Times of India) said, "As we enter 2024, millions of customers across the country will be delighted to get lakhs of products delivered to them the same day of them placing the orders. Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metro cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same-day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction. We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories including large appliances, to delight the customers."

Interestingly, Flipkart's biggest competitor in the country, Amazon, offers a range of delivery options, including same-day, one-day and two-day delivery, which are bundled with the company's Prime membership, while non-Prime users have to shell out up to ₹175 for express delivery.

