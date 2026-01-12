Subscribe

Flipkart vs Amazon Republic Day sale 2026: Top deals, dates, card offers, and more explained

Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sale are all set to commence soon, bringing in steep discounts on a wide range of products. Let's check out the top offers, bank discount and other details about the sales.

Aman Gupta
Updated12 Jan 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Flipkart Republic day sale will begin from 17 January
Flipkart and Amazon 2026 Republic Day Sales are all set to commence soon, offering huge discounts on a number of products. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giants have also unveiled some of the top deals, bank offers and other details. Here’s everything you need to know about the two Republic Day sales.

Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day sale dates:

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from 16 January, while the Flipkart Republic Day Sale begins from 17 January. Both companies have not yet declared the end dates for their respective sales.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Bank offers:

Amazon is offering a 10% discount during the Great Republic Day Sale when making payments using SBI credit cards or credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce giant is also offering unlimited 5% cashback when making payments using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI on credit cards.

Amazon top deals during Great Republic Day Sale:

Amazon has revealed some of the top deals for its upcoming Republic Day Sale, offering discounts on popular smartphones like the OnePlus 15R and iQOO Z10R.

The recently launched OnePlus 15R will be available at an effective price of 44,999 (inclusive of credit card EMI offers). Meanwhile, the iQOO Z10R will sell for an effective price of 18,499 with a coupon offer.

Samsung devices are also seeing significant price cuts. The Galaxy A55 will be available at 23,999, while the Galaxy M17 5G will be listed at an effective price of 12,999. For budget buyers, the Redmi A4 will be available for 8,299.

Amazon has also teased a deal on the iPhone 15. While the exact sale price is yet to be revealed, the 2023 flagship, currently selling for around 55,000, is expected to drop below the 50,000 mark.

In the audio segment, the OnePlus Buds 4 will be available at a price of 4,999.

Flipkart top deals during Republic Day Sale:

Flipkart has already begun early deals on several mobile phones ahead of the Republic Day Sale. The company is currently offering discounts on the iPhone Air, Infinix GT 30, Realme P3 Ultra, Vivo T4 Ultra, Galaxy A35 5G, Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova and Redmi Note 14 SE 5G.

Meanwhile, there are also deals on smartwatches, TWS, laptops, TVs, fashion, beauty, furniture and grocery products, among others.

 
 
