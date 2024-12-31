As 2024 comes to a close, Flipkart is offering significant discounts on a range of premium and budget smartphones on its "Mobiles Year-End" sale. Among the highlights are substantial price drops on the iPhone 15, the latest iPhone 16, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, making it an opportune moment for tech enthusiasts to grab their desired devices at competitive rates.

The iPhone 15, originally priced at ₹79,999, is now available for just ₹58,999 for the green variant. Other colours, including black, blue, and pink, are priced at ₹59,999. This marks a saving of ₹21,000 on the green model and ₹20,000 on the remaining options.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Plus is also seeing a massive reduction. Originally launched at ₹99,999, the 256GB model is now available for ₹64,999, offering a whopping ₹35,000 discount. Known for its sleek design and powerful performance, the S24 series remains a top choice for Android users.

Motorola fans can snag the Edge 50 Pro for ₹27,999, down ₹4,000 from its launch price of ₹31,999. Meanwhile, the Moto G85 is listed at ₹17,999, with bank offers reducing the price further. Other notable deals include the Nothing Phone (2a) at ₹22,499 and discounts on models such as the Vivo T3 Lite and Poco C61.