Flipkart year-end sale: Grab iPhone 15 for ₹58,999 and iPhone 16 at … All details

Flipkart year-end sale: Grab iPhone 15 for ₹58,999 and iPhone 16 at … All details

Livemint

Flipkart's Mobiles Year-End sale features major discounts on premium and budget smartphones, including the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 series. The iPhone 15 is now 58,999, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is at 64,999, presenting great savings for tech enthusiasts.

As 2024 comes to a close, Flipkart is offering significant discounts on a range of premium and budget smartphones on its 'Mobiles Year-End' sale.

As 2024 comes to a close, Flipkart is offering significant discounts on a range of premium and budget smartphones on its "Mobiles Year-End" sale. Among the highlights are substantial price drops on the iPhone 15, the latest iPhone 16, and Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, making it an opportune moment for tech enthusiasts to grab their desired devices at competitive rates.

The iPhone 15, originally priced at 79,999, is now available for just 58,999 for the green variant. Other colours, including black, blue, and pink, are priced at 59,999. This marks a saving of 21,000 on the green model and 20,000 on the remaining options.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Plus is also seeing a massive reduction. Originally launched at 99,999, the 256GB model is now available for 64,999, offering a whopping 35,000 discount. Known for its sleek design and powerful performance, the S24 series remains a top choice for Android users.

Motorola fans can snag the Edge 50 Pro for 27,999, down 4,000 from its launch price of 31,999. Meanwhile, the Moto G85 is listed at 17,999, with bank offers reducing the price further. Other notable deals include the Nothing Phone (2a) at 22,499 and discounts on models such as the Vivo T3 Lite and Poco C61.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16, Apple’s latest flagship, has received a surprising price cut despite its recent launch. During the sale, it is listed at 74,900, reduced from its original price of 79,999. Additionally, customers using select bank cards can avail of an extra 4,000 off, making it an attractive deal for those eyeing Apple’s newest technology.

