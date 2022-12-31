It’s the last day of the Year End sale on Flipkart. The sale will end at 11:59 pm. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then now is the time. The e-tailer is giving huge discounts on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and other brands. Here we bring you a list of smartphones that you can buy under ₹30,000

Vivo V25 5G

After a discount of 15%, Vivo V25 5G is selling at ₹27,999. It packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and houses a 4,500 mAh battery. For selfies, the handset boasts of a 50MP camera at the front. The rear camera system consists of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth camera.

Nothing Phone (1)

The base model of Nothing Phone (1) is available at ₹27,999 on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It boasts of a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

After a discount of 3% on its original price, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available at ₹24,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery. There is a 108MP main camera on the back. It is paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

In the Flipkart sale, Xiaomi 11i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. The handset packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. It has a 108MP primary camera at the back and a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.

Oppo Reno 8 5G

Oppo Reno 8 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is listed at ₹29,999 on Flipkart right now. With bank offers, buyers can get up to 10% discount on the smartphone. The handset is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. There is a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 50MP main camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.