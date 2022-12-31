Flipkart Year End sale: Offers on smartphones under 30,000

Flipkart Year End sale: Offers on smartphones under ₹30,0002 min read . 04:25 PM IST
- Flipkart is giving huge discounts on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and other brands.
It’s the last day of the Year End sale on Flipkart. The sale will end at 11:59 pm. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then now is the time. The e-tailer is giving huge discounts on smartphones from Vivo, Xiaomi, Realme and other brands. Here we bring you a list of smartphones that you can buy under ₹30,000
Vivo V25 5G
After a discount of 15%, Vivo V25 5G is selling at ₹27,999. It packs 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset and houses a 4,500 mAh battery. For selfies, the handset boasts of a 50MP camera at the front. The rear camera system consists of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth camera.
Nothing Phone (1)
The base model of Nothing Phone (1) is available at ₹27,999 on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. It boasts of a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. For selfies and video calls, the handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front.
Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
After a discount of 3% on its original price, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available at ₹24,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery. There is a 108MP main camera on the back. It is paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
In the Flipkart sale, Xiaomi 11i 5G comes with a starting price of ₹24,999. The handset packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and is backed by a 5,160mAh battery. It has a 108MP primary camera at the back and a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.
Oppo Reno 8 5G
Oppo Reno 8 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is listed at ₹29,999 on Flipkart right now. With bank offers, buyers can get up to 10% discount on the smartphone. The handset is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1300 processor and features a 32MP camera at the front for selfies. There is a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 50MP main camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors.
