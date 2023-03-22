Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT is the talk of town these days. ChatGPT makes headlines for reasons either good or bad. The AI bot is probably sleepless nights to big firms like Google and others.

OpenAI recently rolled out the GPT-4 version of the platform which is claimed to be improved and more sophisticated than the predecessor. Getting to know the AI bot better and checking its capabilities, we recently asked it ‘What do you know about India that many Indians may not know’.

The answer will leave you surprised. ChatGPT listed some of the lesser-known facts about India that included an elephant exclusive spa, a floating post office and more. While other facts are not that surprising.

Here’s the entire text of ChatGPT’s reply to our question:

While India is a diverse and rich country with a deep history and culture, there are some lesser-known facts that even Indians may not be aware of:

India is home to the world's largest family: A man named Ziona Chana lived in the Indian state of Mizoram, and he held the record for having the largest family in the world, with 39 wives, 94 children, and 33 grandchildren. Ziona Chana passed away in June 2021.

Floating Post Office: India has the largest postal network globally, with over 150,000 post offices. One unique post office is the floating post office located in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Dal Lake.

India has a spa exclusively for elephants: Punnathoor Cotta Elephant Yard Rejuvenation Centre, in Kerala, is a spa exclusively for elephants. Elephants are treated to baths, massages, and special diets to help them relax and rejuvenate.

India has a polling station for a single voter: During elections, a polling booth is set up in the Gir Forest of Gujarat, specifically for a lone voter named Mahant Bharatdas Darshandas, who is the caretaker of the temple in the forest.

The Indian national Kabaddi team has won all the World Cups: The sport of Kabaddi originated in India, and the Indian national Kabaddi team has won all the Kabaddi World Cups held since the first tournament in 2004.

India has a village with no doors: Shani Shingnapur, a village in Maharashtra, is famous for having no doors on any of its houses or buildings, including the local bank. The villagers believe that the deity Shani protects them from theft and crime.

Rabindranath Tagore, the first Indian to win a Nobel Prize, wrote the national anthems for both India and Bangladesh: Tagore wrote "Jana Gana Mana," the national anthem of India, and "Amar Sonar Bangla," the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Kumbh Mela gathering visible from space: The Kumbh Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage, is the world's largest religious gathering. The event is so massive that it can be seen from space.

India's first rocket was transported on a bicycle: In 1963, India's first rocket was transported on a bicycle from Thumba Launching Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to the launch pad, about 9 kilometers away.

Mawsynram, a village in Meghalaya, is the wettest place on Earth: Mawsynram receives the highest average annual rainfall globally, making it the wettest place on Earth.

These are just a few lesser-known facts about India that many Indians may not be aware of, showcasing the country's diversity and uniqueness.