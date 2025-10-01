Flying Emirates? You will not be allowed to use power banks from today: Here are the new rules

Emirates power bank ban: Starting today, October 1, passengers on Emirates flights will not be allowed to carry certain power banks, as well as charge their devices like mobile phones and laptops using the same.

Emirates has also banned passengers from charging their power banks while on board. Passengers will be allowed to carry only one power bank under the new Emirates rules.

“Using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective from 1 October 2025,” Emirates said in a statement in August.

“Emirates customers are still permitted to carry one power bank onboard with specific conditions listed below, but the power banks may not be used while in the aircraft cabin – neither to charge devices from the power bank, nor to be charged themselves using the aircrafts’ power source,” it added.

Here is everything you need to know about the Emirates power bank ban.

Why has Emirates banned power banks? Emirates in August said that the measure to ban the use of power banks on board has been taken after a safety review to mitigate risks.

“There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry,” it said.

The airline explained that use of power banks can lead to a self-accelerating condition called thermal runaway where “heat generation within a battery cell exceeds its ability to dissipate heat, leading to a rapid and uncontrollable temperature increase.”

“This can result in dangerous consequences like fire, explosions, and the release of toxic gases,” it said.

Emirates further said that this “firm and proactive” move will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft.

What are the new Emirates power bank rules? Emirates passengers will be allowed to carry only one power bank from today.

The power bank must be under 100 watt hours or 2,700 mAH.

All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.

You will not be allowed to charge your phone, laptop or any other device using the power bank while on board.

Passengers also cannot charge their power banks on board.

Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.