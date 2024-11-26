‘Focusing on integrating AI into all products to enhance customer experience’ says BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh
BenQ India is focusing on incorporating AI into its products to enhance user experience, including an upcoming projector with AI Cinema for optimized image quality. Singh also confirmed that the company plans to attract millennials with portable projectors that suit their mobile lifestyle.
Artificial Intelligence is everywhere—on smartphones, tablets, and laptops. So, why should projectors and monitors be left behind in this wave of generative AI? In an exclusive interaction with Mint, BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh talked about the company's plans of adding artificial intelligence to all its products, upcoming product launches and more.