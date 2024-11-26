BenQ India is focusing on incorporating AI into its products to enhance user experience, including an upcoming projector with AI Cinema for optimized image quality. Singh also confirmed that the company plans to attract millennials with portable projectors that suit their mobile lifestyle.

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere—on smartphones, tablets, and laptops. So, why should projectors and monitors be left behind in this wave of generative AI? In an exclusive interaction with Mint, BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh talked about the company's plans of adding artificial intelligence to all its products, upcoming product launches and more.

BenQ focuses on integrating AI to enhance customer experience: Outlining BenQ's plans of adding artificial intelligence to all its products, Singh said, “Our big focus is on AI, integrating AI into all our products. I think AI has really come in now. It is about how to implement it in products and enhance the customer experience."

Explaining a new AI feature that BenQ has brought to its Interactive Flat Panels, Singh said, "When accessing any content on the interactive panel, it is continuously scanning your pictures or videos and the moment you put any kind of content which is not proper, it will immediately block it."

“AI is scanning all content before it actually gets projected on the screen. So it is happening on a real-time basis." Singh further explained

When asked if the definition of ‘improper content’ content can actually be tweaked by the user, Singh confirmed that the feature isn't customizable at the moment and runs on what he called a ‘standard’ algorithm.

While confirming plans for a new projector, Singh said, "We are launching our first projector with in-built AI cinema. We will be launching that in the next two to three months time frame. There is no such projector available in the industry right now from any of the brands."

What is AI Cinema, then? Singh says the new feature will analyze different frames and optimize the projector's image quality, meaning there will be no need to change the picture settings depending on the content playing on the screen.

Projector is a premium market: Asked about the growing premiumization trend in the Indian market, Singh said, Singh said BenQ primarily operates in the premium segment and is ‘very comfortable’ with that.

"More and more high-end products in the industry are launched by us, and people are really going towards that. People are not moving towards more affordable devices… So, the first-time projector buyer might go for a cheaper projector, but after you have a projector once, next time, wherever you are going to buy it, you will be very heavily discerning about what you want to buy. So that's all a premium market."

BenQ looking at millennials for portable projectors: Singh also revealed that BenQ was targeting millennials with its portable projectors, catering to their preference for mobile and easy-to-handle devices.

He said, “The main target audience for portable speaker is the millennials, because today's young people, their attention span is getting shorter and shorter, so they have very different habits, as compared to like people who are like 40 years old… They want everything mobile. So the mobile projector, or portable projector, fits into their kind of concept. "