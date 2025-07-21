Foldable iPhone tipped to launch in 2026, priced around $2,000 with 7.8-inch display: Report

Apple may be preparing to enter the foldable smartphone segment, with fresh reports suggesting the company could launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026. While Apple has yet to confirm any official plans, media reports and analysts indicate that development is now well underway, with a release potentially slated for the second half of next year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the foldable iPhone could debut alongside the iPhone 18 series. If accurate, this would mark Apple’s most significant iPhone design shift since the iPhone X, and introduce a new form factor to the company’s smartphone line-up.

Leaked details suggest that the device will likely adopt a book-style design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range, featuring a 7.8-inch foldable inner display and a 5.5-inch external cover screen. The handset is expected to measure approximately 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded and around 9mm when closed, positioning it among the thinnest foldable smartphones on the market.

Reportedly, the expected pricing places the foldable iPhone in the ultra-premium category, with projections hovering around $2,000, or roughly ₹1.72 lakh in India.

Apple’s approach to new product categories is known for its cautious nature. Rather than being first to market, the company typically waits for technologies to mature before entering with its own iteration. In the case of foldables, Android manufacturers such as Samsung have already introduced multiple hardware generations, addressing issues like hinge durability and screen creases, problems Apple is reportedly aiming to avoid with an improved hinge system and thinner display materials.

The forthcoming device may also differ from recent iPhone models in other areas. Speculation suggests it could forgo FaceID in favour of a side-mounted TouchID sensor, possibly as a trade-off to maintain a slim profile. A new dual-lens rear camera system and a Meta Lens front camera are also said to be in development.

On the software front, iOS 27 is reportedly being tailored for the foldable format, with features designed to take advantage of the larger screen. Enhancements in multitasking, split-screen use, and potential support for the Apple Pencil are all being explored.