Foldable phone shipments in India to grow 20-30% in 2023

NEW DELHI: Domestic foldable phone shipments are likely to see a rise of 20-30% next year, after 2022 saw an increase of more than 50%, both globally and in India. According to market research firm Counterpoint’s annual report, titled ‘Global Foldable Smartphone Market Forecast, Q3 2022’, FY23 is likely to close at a 52% annual growth, with 22.7 million foldable phones shipped globally. However, foldable smartphone shipments in India, despite growing in line with the pace in global shipments, remain a very small part of the overall pie.

