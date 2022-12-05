For US Tech, India’s draft Privacy Bill has hidden risks

Nonetheless, tech companies should probably be more worried than they seem to be about the draft law. It explicitly gives the government the power to exempt its agencies from the law’s privacy provisions in the name of national security, for the maintenance of public order, and for other reasons. It also contains language on “deemed consent," stipulating that individuals are presumed to have given consent to use their data “for the performance of any function under any law"—an eerie echo of China’s internet, where users routinely assume internet traffic isn’t secure from state surveillance.