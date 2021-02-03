Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Ford to use Google's Android system in most cars
FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Ford to use Google's Android system in most cars

3 min read . 12:08 AM IST Mike Colias , The Wall Street Journal

  • Introduction of Google’s suite of apps in 2023 won’t include models sold in China

Ford Motor Co. plans to use Google’s Android operating system to power its vehicle display screens starting in 2023, the latest auto maker to tap Silicon Valley amid the accelerating digitization of the car business.

The Dearborn, Mich.-based car company said Monday it has entered into a six-year agreement with the tech giant to embed Google’s suite of apps, including voice commands and navigation, in multimedia displays on all Ford models outside of China.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.