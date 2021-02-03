Ford to use Google's Android system in most cars

Ford to use Google's Android system in most cars3 min read . 12:08 AM IST
- Introduction of Google’s suite of apps in 2023 won’t include models sold in China
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ford Motor Co. plans to use Google’s Android operating system to power its vehicle display screens starting in 2023, the latest auto maker to tap Silicon Valley amid the accelerating digitization of the car business.
The Dearborn, Mich.-based car company said Monday it has entered into a six-year agreement with the tech giant to embed Google’s suite of apps, including voice commands and navigation, in multimedia displays on all Ford models outside of China.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.