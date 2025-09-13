Forget 3D figure, 10 Nano Banana Pro prompts to catch onto the viral AI trend on Google Gemini

The viral Google Nano Banana trend has taken over the internet, much like the craze of transforming photos into Studio Ghibli-style art on ChatGPT. Powered by Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash, users can now convert their images into fun, eye-catching 3D Nano Banana models in just three simple steps. From businesses joining in for quirky promotions to individuals riding the wave, the trend has exploded across social media.

If you are curious about what else you can create beyond the 3D figurine style on Google Gemini, we have put together 10 special AI prompts to help you explore different Nano Banana artworks.

Pastel Aesthetic Prompt:

“Transform this person into a figurine, styled in kawaii pastel tones of pink, lavender, and baby blue. Soft cotton candy clouds surround them, with sparkling banana-shaped balloons floating overhead. Outfit designed in pastel gradients with glittery banana accessories. Gentle, dreamy lighting with a whimsical Instagram aesthetic.”

Pastel Aesthetic nano banana artwork on Google Gemini

2. Anime Hero Prompt:

“Turn this person into an anime-style Nano Banana figurine, standing in a heroic pose with a glowing banana-shaped sword. Spiky neon hair, large expressive manga eyes, and dramatic wind-swept clothing inspired by shōnen anime. Cosmic galaxy background with neon streaks of purple and blue. Stylised outlines, high-energy mood.”

Results of anime hero nano banana art.

3. Chibi Style Prompt:

“Create a chibi figurine version of this person, with an oversized head, tiny body proportions, and an exaggerated cute smile. Banana shoes, glittery round eyes, and rosy cheeks. Surrounded by mini floating bananas, confetti, and rainbow sparkles. Playful, toy-like finish with smooth cartoon textures.”

4. 3D Realistic (Pixar-Style) Prompt:

“Design a 3D figurine of this person in Pixar-style realism. Detailed glossy eyes, soft textured hair, and lifelike shading on skin. Outfit includes a futuristic banana-themed backpack and subtle banana-patterned clothing. Shiny plastic figurine finish with studio lighting, posed on a toy stand.”

3D Realistic (Pixar-Style) Nano Banana art generated om Google Gemini

5. Fantasy Sorcerer Prompt:

“Reimagine this person as a magical sorcerer figurine. Wearing flowing robes decorated with golden banana patterns, holding a glowing banana staff that emits sparkles. A radiant banana crown floats above their head. Background: enchanted forest glowing with bioluminescent plants. Ethereal magical atmosphere, shimmering aura.”

6. Retro Pixel Art Prompt:

“Transform this person into an 8-bit pixel Retro Pixel Art character, blocky retro arcade design. Banana sword and pixel shield in hand, glowing pixel bananas floating around. Vibrant arcade background with neon grids, scoreboards, and pixel stars. Nostalgic 1980s gaming vibe, crisp 16-bit colours.”

7. Cyberpunk Avatar Prompt:

“Create a cyberpunk figurine of this person, wearing neon-lit banana armour with glowing circuit patterns. Cybernetic enhancements on arms and eyes, pulsing in electric blue and magenta. Background: futuristic city skyline with holographic banana billboards and neon rain. Sleek metallic textures, glowing aura.”

8. Medieval Knight Prompt:

“Turn this person into a medieval knight figurine. Wearing polished silver banana-shaped armour, banana crest on the chest plate, and a golden banana sword with glowing runes. A large banana shield rests at their side. Background: ancient castle ruins under a stormy sky. Rugged, epic warrior stance.”

9. Plush Toy Figurine Prompt:

“Make this person into a Plush Toy Figurine. Soft stitched fabric texture with visible seams, button eyes, and a stitched-on smile. Outfit is banana-themed pyjamas with tiny stuffed banana slippers. Surrounded by cuddly plush banana toys, colourful toy blocks, and pastel hearts. Childlike, cozy, and huggable aesthetic.”

10. Pop Art Comic Style Prompt: