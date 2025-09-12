Forget 3D models! 7 mind-bending things Gemini Nano Banana can do with your photos

If you have used social media in the last few days, chances are that you must have encountered realistic 3D figurines that people have created using Gemini 2.5 Flash model AKA Nano Banana. While turning your pictures into 3D figurines may seem like a pretty neat trick, the power of Nano Banana model is such that you can do a lot of practical work done as well such as removing unwanted objects from images or trying to new clothes.



Here's a list of 7 cool ways you can use Gemini's Nano Banana model:

1) Turn your portraits into DSLR like images: “Turn the photo into a cinematic golden-hour portrait on a quiet city street. Warm orange sunlight rim-lighting the hair, subtle bokeh in the background, gentle lens flare.”

Portrait image cleaned up using Nano Banana

2) Remove unwanted people: “Remove the unwanted object/people from the image while preserving all background details. Match the original resolution and sharpness, and export at [original size in pixels] with no compression artifacts.”

Caveat: While Gemini did manage to remove the unwanted object in my image, it did many times lower the resolution of the image while also tampering with the facial expressions.

Car removed from the background using Gemini Nano Banana AI

3) Restore old photos: “Restore and colourise this black-and-white photo with natural, realistic colours and neutral white balance. Avoid sepia or yellow tones. Preserve skin tones, background details, and original resolution.”

I used an old picture of Mahatma Gandhi with Jawaharlal Nehru and the results were truly shocking.

Nano Banana bringing a black and white image to life

4) Turn selfies into renaissance portraits: “What would this look like as a renaissance painting?”

Gemini generated renaissance like portait

5) Try on clothes: "Take the supplied full-body photo as the base and the clothing image as the outfit reference. Replace the existing outfit with the clothes from the second image, matching colour, texture, and fit.

Keep the person’s pose, body shape, facial details, lighting, and background unchanged. Ensure natural shadows and fabric drape so it looks like the person is genuinely wearing the outfit."

Caveat: Gemini tended to mess up the facial expressions in some images, including the one attached below.

The sweatshirt and pants were added in the image using Nano Banana

6) Selfies with celebrities: “Cinematic Bollywood-style selfie photo: A young fan (image uploaded) stands smiling beside Shah Rukh Khan in front of Mannat, his iconic white mansion in Bandra, Mumbai, during golden hour. The sun casts warm orange and pink hues across the sky, soft bokeh lights from distant fans blur in the background. I’m holding a smartphone slightly out, capturing the moment — Shah Rukh Khan is looking warmly at the camera, smiling gently, wearing a crisp white kurta with a black jacket. He’s standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me, radiating kindness and charisma. Style: Ultra-realistic, 8K detail,”

Selfie with Shahrukh Khan courtesy Nano Banana

7) Turn objects into hologram: 'Turn the (object) into a 3D transparent line art hologram"

Charger turned into holograph using Gemini