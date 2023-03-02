Forget chatbots, this is how US companies are using AI

During Meta Platforms Inc.’s own earnings call, chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said AI is “the foundation of our discovery engine and ads business." The company is investing more heavily in AI to develop privacy tools as well as help advertisers serve more “relevant and engaging" ads, he said. Some of those efforts are already paying off, with conversions, or an advertiser’s desired outcome from ads, increasing 20% in the last quarter compared with the prior year. Meta also uses AI for their content algorithms. Microsoft Corp. CEO Satya Nadella said there’s a “sea change" happening in search. The company’s AI model, Prometheus, will allow it to make the biggest leap ever in the relevance of results, he said. Its new Bing search engine adds the ability to chat and can help users compose emails and other content. Google will integrate the underlying technology in its Bard chatbot into its own engine. CEO Sundar Pichai has said this will produce results that “distill complex information and multiple perspectives into easy-to-digest formats."

