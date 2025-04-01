Forget Ghibli-style AI images—Create THESE 10 stunning art styles with ChatGPT! Here’s how

Last week, OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched its 4o Image Generation feature and the internet has become obsessed with transforming real-life images into Studio Ghibli-style. People cannot get over this trend easily. But do you know there is a lot more than just Ghibli?

We asked ChatGPT to list some art styles it can transform real-life images into and the results were shocking! Curious to see the possibilities, we tested a few and here are some incredible art forms you can try.

If you are into AI-generated art, you must experiment with different styles to create unique visuals. Here are ten distinctive art styles you can try using ChatGPT’s image tools:

Cyberpunk Neon – Think futuristic cityscapes glowing with neon lights, a mix of high-tech and gritty dystopian vibes.

ChatGPT turns Royal Enfield Classic 650 into Cyberpunk Neon style.

Baroque Oil Painting – Inspired by the great European masters, this style features dramatic lighting, rich textures, and intricate details.

ChatGPT turns a real-life image into a Baroque Oil Painting.

Pixel Art – Perfect for that retro gaming aesthetic, pixelated images give a nostalgic yet modern touch.

Pixar Art—As the name suggests, it produces round and soft shapes that appear approachable, like Joy from Inside Out or Woody from Toy Story. This one is definitely recommended.

ChatGPT turns a real-life image into Pixar art.

Cartoon Style – It uses a wide range of styling from flat 2D like Looney Tunes to modern animations like Adventure Time.

Gothic Noir – Dark, moody lighting and shadowy elements make this style perfect for mysterious and dramatic compositions.

Caricature Art – It is an exaggeration of facial features, emphasising on the personality. It often uses high contrast, bold lines and sharp distortions.

ChatGPT turns a real-life image into a Caricature art form.

Surrealist Abstraction – Inspired by artists like Dalí and Magritte, this one bends reality with dreamlike, thought-provoking imagery.

Manga and Anime – Whether it is classic manga panels or vibrant anime portraits, this style captures the energy and emotion of Japanese art.

ChatGPT turns real-life image into an Anime character.

Impressionist Brushwork – Loose, expressive strokes bring your scenes to life, echoing the charm of Monet and Renoir’s masterpieces.



How to create these abovementioned art styles in ChatGPT Creating these styles is all about crafting the right prompt. Just describe the look you are going for and mention colour palettes, composition, and textures. AI can take care of the rest.

How does AI convert images into artistic portraits? In its official blog post on March 25, 2025, the San Francisco-based company advocated that OpenAI will be able to develop more sophisticated, practical and highly functional images with its 4o Image Generation model.