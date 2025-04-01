Forget Ghibli-style AI images—Create THESE 10 stunning art styles with ChatGPT! Here’s how

Last week, OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched its 4o Image Generation feature and the internet has become obsessed with transforming real-life images into Studio Ghibli-style. People cannot get over this trend easily. But do you know there is a lot more than just Ghibli?
We asked ChatGPT to list some art styles it can transform real-life images into and the results were shocking! Curious to see the possibilities, we tested a few and here are some incredible art forms you can try.
If you are into AI-generated art, you must experiment with different styles to create unique visuals. Here are ten distinctive art styles you can try using ChatGPT’s image tools:
Creating these styles is all about crafting the right prompt. Just describe the look you are going for and mention colour palettes, composition, and textures. AI can take care of the rest.
In its official blog post on March 25, 2025, the San Francisco-based company advocated that OpenAI will be able to develop more sophisticated, practical and highly functional images with its 4o Image Generation model.
OpenAI noted in its blog post that, unlike older AI models that struggled with adding text to images, the GPT-4o can generate signs, labels, and messages with precision. This makes it perfect for creating posters, advertisements and educational materials, the AI platform said.