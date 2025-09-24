Forget iPhone 17, man captures stunning photos using 14-year-old Apple phone - Check images

The hype around Apple's new iPhone 17 series is at its peak with the iPhone launch event concluded just around 15 days back. However, while users get excited about the camera capabilities and other new features in the latest iPhone lineup, a user on Instagram has shared some stunning pictures that were taken using a 14-year-old iPhone device.

The user named ‘amsyarnaaif’ on Instagram shared some detailed images that were taken using his iPhone 4, which came with a single 5MP rear camera sensor with autofocus and 5x digital zoom.

In contrast, the current-generation iPhone 17 Pro models have a triple 48MP camera setup with a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens with 8x optical zoom capabilities.

The user's post has been liked over 1,80,000 times on Instagram and has over 1,000 comments, most of which are appreciative of the pictures taken by him.

“14 years old & still going strong 🥹✨ Shot On iPhone 4s.” wrote the user on his Instagram post.

iPhone 17 Pro series specifications: iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature 6.3- and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, with Super Retina XDR OLED technology and peak outdoor brightness now reaching 3,000 nits.

For protection, the Ceramic Shield 2 is used in both devices, an updated material coating both the front and, for the first time, the back of the phone. Apple says this new generation offers three times the scratch resistance and four times the crack resistance compared to the back glass used previously.

Apple has introduced a new vapor chamber system designed to regulate temperature and support sustained performance on the Pro models. The phones are powered by the new A19 Pro chipset, which offers improvements over its predecessor to better run multi-tasking and Apple Intelligence-related features.