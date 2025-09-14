Forget Nano Banana! 15 Vintage retro-style AI portrait prompts to catch viral Instagram trend with Google Gemini

The internet has a new obsession with AI-generated images and videos. Just as netizens were moving past the Studio Ghibli-style self-portraits, Nano Banana Labs, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash, introduced the world to the quirky Nano Banana 3D figurine trend. But the craze did not stop there. Within weeks, a fresh wave took over: Instagram’s viral AI-powered vintage, retro-style portraits, complete with pinteresty, aesthetic vibes, quickly became the new favourite.

If you are wondering how to transport yourself back to the golden era of the ’40s or ’50s, here is the ultimate guide to creating those timeless portraits.

How to create vintage retro-style portraits using Google Gemini: Step 1 Install the Google Gemini App and log in using your Google account on the browser.

Step 2 Upload the photo with your clear face. (Pro tip - A selfie works better)

Step 3 Enter the prompts (given below) and simply hit the enter button.

15 Prompts to create Vintage retro-style AI portraits using Google Gemini

For Men (Vintage Portrait Prompts) Film Noir Gentleman "1940s film noir portrait of a man in a trench coat and fedora, side-lit with moody low-key lighting, cigarette smoke drifting in the air, blurred city street in the background, grainy monochrome film texture, cinematic suspense aesthetic."

1950s Studio Star "1950s retro studio portrait of a man in a sharp tailored suit, slicked-back hair, butterfly lighting setup with soft shadows, neutral studio backdrop, glossy magazine editorial style, timeless glamour aesthetic."

Original image used for demonstration.

Gemini generated results using the 1950s Studio Star prompt.

1970s Polaroid Cool "1970s Polaroid-style portrait of a man in denim jacket and aviator sunglasses, shot in natural golden-hour sunlight, warm faded colours, background bokeh, casual bohemian aesthetic with retro film grain."

Old Hollywood Icon "Classic black-and-white studio portrait of a man in a tuxedo with bow tie, dramatic Rembrandt lighting on the face, dark velvet backdrop, vintage camera blur, timeless Hollywood glamour aesthetic."

Old-Money Editorial "Retro-inspired editorial portrait of a man in a tweed blazer and pocket square, soft sepia tones, window light casting natural highlights, blurred library backdrop, Pinterest-style old-money vintage aesthetic."

AI-generated image using Gemini

For Women (Vintage Portrait Prompts)

Hollywood Glamour Queen "1950s Hollywood glamour portrait of a woman with soft vintage curls, pearl necklace, bold eyeliner, dramatic butterfly lighting, smoky velvet backdrop, glossy film grain aesthetic."

Dreamy 1970s Glow "1970s Polaroid-style portrait of a woman in a flowy floral dress, bathed in golden-hour sunlight, soft haze effect, lens flare, warm faded colours, dreamy Pinterest-inspired vintage vibe."

Monochrome Elegance "Elegant 1940s monochrome portrait of a woman in a satin gown, Rembrandt lighting with sharp contrasts, black velvet backdrop, film scratches and grain, timeless cinematic aesthetic."

Vintage Saree Elegance “Retro-inspired portrait of a woman in a silk saree with traditional jewellery, soft golden-hour sunlight creating a warm backlit glow, blurred vintage garden backdrop, subtle sepia tones, cinematic 1950s Indian film star aesthetic.”

Golden Hour Goddess "Retro-inspired portrait of a woman in a classic dress, photographed outdoors at golden hour, backlit with soft glowing sun, pastel tones, slight lens blur, cinematic vintage photography aesthetic."

For Couples (Vintage Portrait Prompts)

Hollywood Love Story “1950s black-and-white portrait of a couple dancing, man in tuxedo and woman in evening gown, spotlight from above creating dramatic shadows, blurred ballroom backdrop, grainy old-film aesthetic.”

1970s Café Romance "1970s Polaroid portrait of a couple sitting at a café, natural window light spilling across their faces, warm faded tones, wood interiors in the background, candid and pinteresty retro vibe."

Cinematic Sepia Elegance “Elegant retro-style portrait of a couple, man in tuxedo and woman in satin gown, sepia film tones, studio with soft overhead lighting, blurred vintage curtain backdrop, timeless Hollywood romance aesthetic.”

Pastel Road Trip Love "1960s-inspired pastel portrait of a couple leaning against a vintage car, golden sunlight backlighting their silhouettes, pastel pink and blue tones, slight film grain, dreamy editorial retro vibe."

AI-generated content

Noir Rain Romance "Romantic vintage portrait of a couple under an umbrella in the rain, black-and-white film noir style, backlit by a streetlamp casting dramatic highlights, wet cobblestone street reflections, cinematic timeless love aesthetic."