Forget OpenAI, Apple may be working on its own AI Pin: here’s what’s leaked so far

As the pace of development for AI-powered hardware products starts to gain steam, Apple is also seemingly putting its hat in the ring if a new report from The Information is to be believed. The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly working on an AI Pin which could come with multiple cameras, a speaker and a microphone.

The AI Pin is said to be roughly the size of an AirTag with a thin, flat, circular disc shape and could be made out of an aluminium and glass shell. The device could also come with two cameras, one standard and another a wide-angle lens for taking photos and videos. Moreover, the Pin could feature three microphones to pick up sounds and a speaker to play audio.

There is also said to be a physical button on the pin, although its purpose is not yet clear. It could also come with wireless charging capabilities like the Apple Watch.

The final version of the AI Pin could be roughly the same size as that of an AirTag but slightly thicker. There is currently no way to attach the AI Pin to clothes, but that is likely to change as the device moves further in development stages.

The report says that Apple's AI Pin is in “early stages” of development and could still be cancelled. However, the company is said to be planning to produce around 20 million units of the product and unveil it as early as 2027.

It is also not clear if the new AI device would be sold by Apple as a standalone device or as part of a bundle with its upcoming smart glasses or other AI devices.

The news about Apple's rumoured AI Pin comes at a time when another report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also noted that the company is planning to revamp Siri into a full-fledged AI chatbot on the iPhone, iPad and Mac to take on competition from the likes of Google and OpenAI.

Meanwhile, former Apple designer Jony Ive has been working with OpenAI on designing the first-ever ChatGPT-powered AI device. Current leaks suggest that the company could be planning a TWS earphone-style device and an AI Pen, while also tapping some of Apple’s suppliers like Foxconn and Luxshare. Incidentally, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also hinted at a 2027 launch date for the first AI-powered products from the company.